Victor Moses eyes Fenerbahce start against Zenit St Petersburg

The Nigeria international has made three substitute appearances for the Yellow Canaries since his temporary move from Chelsea in January

Victor Moses is hoping to make his first start for Fenerbahce in their Uefa Europa League encounter against Zenit St Petersburg on Tuesday.

Following his arrival in Istanbul from Chelsea in January, the 28-year-old has featured thrice in the Turkish Super Lig as a second-half substitute and has a goal to his credit.

The winger's switch seems to be promising having played 94 minutes of football in the Turkish Super Lig so far - 68 minutes more than he played in the first-half of the English top-flight this term.

Ahead of the first-leg of Fenerbahce's Europa League knockout stage fixture at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium, the 28-year-old has stated his readiness to face their Russian opponents and could be handed a spot in the starting XI.

"Preparing for another big game tomorrow," Moses tweeted.

Ghana's Andre Ayew and Algeria's Islam Slimani are also in contention to feature for Ersun Yanal's side on Tuesday night.