‘Very Happy for Arsenal!’ – Rwanda President Kagame celebrates Community Shield win

The East African country's President hailed the latest achievement by his beloved Gunners after winning a second trophy in August

Rwanda President Paul Kagame has celebrated ’s latest achievement to win another trophy in .

The Gunners won their second trophy in August as the winners beat Premier League champions 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in the Community Shield on Saturday.

Just 28 days after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang struck twice to sink 2-1 at Wembley, the Gunners triumphed in the new season's curtain-raiser in London.

Mikel Arteta's side were forced to do it the hard way, with Takumi Minamino's first Liverpool goal having cancelled out Aubameyang's 12th-minute opener.

However, Rhian Brewster – who has enjoyed a fine pre-season for Liverpool – missed his spot-kick, setting the stage for Aubameyang to wrap up another Wembley triumph for the Gunners.

:):) Very Happy for Arsenal #CommunityShield.

Building slowly but steadily back to greatness! Congratulations. — Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) August 29, 2020

The latest win has left the President of the East African nation celebrating yet another success for his beloved club.

“Very Happy for Arsenal,” Kagame wrote on his Twitter handle. “Building slowly but steadily back to greatness! Congratulations.”

When Arsenal won the FA Cup, Kagame challenged the team to aim for “bigger things.”

"Bravo, congrats Arsenal for a well-deserved and needed FA Cup win,” Kagame tweeted then. “We, fans, and supporters kept faith in you...going forward let's aim at much bigger things and yes we can.”

Both sides will lose players for the upcoming international break, before they kick off their respective Premier League campaigns on September 12. Arsenal will face , while Liverpool host .

Rwanda and Arsenal have a good relationship since the country moved to sponsor the Premier League giants, whose players display a ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo on their sleeves.

The three-year deal which became Arsenal’s first-ever sleeve sponsorship was signed on May 23, 2018, with the Rwanda Development Board, through their subsidiary, the Rwandan Convention Bureau, aiming for the country to become a leading global tourist destination.

The ‘Visit Rwanda’ logo features on the left sleeve for all first team, U-23, and women’s matches.