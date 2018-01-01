'Very angry' Babbel questions Wanderers DNA after derby loss

The German coach pulled no punches after a sixth straight Sydney derby defeat

Western Sydney Wanderers coach Markus Babbel refused to hide behind an early red card to Vedran Janjetovic as he hit out at his side's DNA after a 3-1 loss to Sydney FC on Saturday.

Having taken the lead via Oriol Riera, the red and black were reduced to 10 men after Janjetovic inexplicably came out of his box and committed a handball.

The Sky Blues would make the most of their numerical advantage as they bagged three goals to secure a sixth straight Sydney derby win.

While the red card was the turning point, Babbel was left livid with the Wanderers reaction and lack of fight in the aftermath.

"I'm very angry today," Babbel said.

"We did too many mistakes. We conceded in the second-half two set pieces. For me, it's not acceptable. Sorry.

"If someone is shooting from 25 metres and top corner, okay I have to accept this. But two set pieces, it is me or him. And I'm a man-down. Believe me, you never will get the ball. Never, ever. But this is the DNA in this team.

"We are not hungry in this moment."

Following Janjetovic's red card, Babbel opted to take off German star Alexander Baumjohann which left Western Sydney's attack severely limited.

Babbel however stood by his controversial call, claiming it was the best move from a defensive point of view.

"Alex is a fantastic footballer and I feel really really sad for him because he's one of our best players," he said.

"But in this moment, for me it was clear we need legs now and we have to defend more than to attack.

"And Alex is a fantastic player offensive-wise, but defensive it is not his biggest strength so I have to make that decision."