'A new chapter begins' - Varane bids farewell to Real Madrid as Ramos predicts 'exciting' Man Utd future

The two centre-halves have departed Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with one now in France while another is heading for England

Raphael Varane has bid an emotional farewell to Real Madrid as he prepares to link up with Manchester United, with the World Cup winner poised to complete a £41 million ($57m) move to Old Trafford.

The France international has spent the last 10 years at Santiago Bernabeu but he, along with fellow ex-Blancos stalwart Sergio Ramos, is preparing to open a "new chapter".

He is looking forward to embracing the Premier League challenge, with the finishing touches being put to his deal in England.

What has been said?

Varane posted on Instagram: "After 10 incredible and wonderful years at Real Madrid, a club that I will always carry in my heart, the day has come to say goodbye.

"Since I arrived in 2011, together we have exceeded all expectations and achieved things that I could never have dreamed of. I would like to thank all the coaches and all the people who work or have worked at the club for everything they have done for me.

"Many thanks also to all the Madridistas who always gave me a lot of affection and with their great demand they pushed me to give my best and fight for every success.

"I have had the honour of sharing a dressing room with the best players in the world. Countless victories that I will never forget, especially 'La Decima'. I realise that it has been a great privilege to have been able to experience such special moments.

"Finally, I want to thank all Spaniards and especially to the city of Madrid, where my two children were born. This country will always be special to me. It has been an incredible journey in every way. I leave with the feeling of having given everything and I will not change a single thing in this story of ours. A new chapter begins."

What has Ramos said?

Ramos, who spent 16 years with Real, is focused on shaking off an injury and kick-starting his spell in France with Paris Saint-Germain, but the 35-year-old is also keeping tabs on close friend Varane and has wished him well with the Red Devils.

He has posed on Instagram: "Dear Rapha, I can only thank you for these years of friendship, companionship and triumphs, and wish you luck in a new stage that will surely be exciting. If we face each other, always with the team of your country, right? Take care."

What did Ramos and Varane win together?

Varane joined the Blancos from Lens in 2011 and would enjoy a trophy-laden decade of service in the Spanish capital.

Many of his 360 appearances came alongside Ramos at the heart of Real's back four, with a fearsome partnership struck up between the defensive stalwarts.

Varane won 18 trophies during his time with Madrid - four short of Ramos' remarkable tally. Together, they helped to secure three La Liga titles, four Champions League crowns and four Club World Cup successes.

Both will be hoping to add to their respective medal collections in new surroundings, with PSG looking to dominate domestically and in Europe during 2021-22 while United are determined to bring a five-year wait for major silverware to a close.

