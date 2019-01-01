'Van Dijk is a complete defender & Messi the best ever' - Puyol lauds Liverpool star & Barcelona icon

The Camp Nou legend has paid homage to a fellow centre-half, while also saluting the qualities of an all-time great he once played alongside

Virgil van Dijk has been billed as “the complete defender” by a man who knows what it takes to thrive in such a role, Carles Puyol, with the legend also labelling Lionel Messi “the best player in history”.

A man who stepped out of the famed La Masia academy system to become an iconic captain at Camp Nou and a World Cup winner with is well versed in the defensive arts.

He was a rock for club and country at centre-half during a distinguished playing career, with his qualities earning him a standing alongside the finest talents on the planet.

Puyol considers star Van Dijk to be among those to have followed in his footsteps, with the Netherlands international having become a talismanic presence at Anfield .

“Van Dijk is one of the best in the world,” Puyol told the Independent of a man named UEFA Player of the Year for 2018-19 .

“He is the complete defender, always calm, a great player. The spotlight usually goes to the strikers, so it is nice to see a special defender get deserved recognition.”

So impressive has Van Dijk been that he is expected to challenge the established elite for more individual honours this season.

He missed out to Barca superstar Messi in the FIFA Best vote , but is a leading contender for the 2019 Ballon d’Or .

Puyol would not like to pick a winner there, with forward Cristiano Ronaldo also back in the mix for a potential sixth Golden Ball.

In the eyes of a Catalan hero, Messi will forever be his pick as the finest player of all time, but there is recognition that the international continues to push him close in the GOAT stakes.

Puyol added, with Van Dijk competing alongside two modern-day greats: “It’s true that in recent years Messi for me is the best, and it’s difficult to compare to him because to me he’s the best player in history.

“We’ve also had Cristiano who’s a great player. And the two have always been there, and few players have had the opportunity to win an individual trophy.

“Having these two players in this era, he’s [Van Dijk] doing an excellent job and I’m very happy for him.”