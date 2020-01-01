Van Bronckhorst sets sights on Arsenal & Rangers posts after taking inspiration from Guardiola

The former Netherlands international, who is currently coaching in China, would welcome the chance to coach his old clubs in Britain

Former and star Giovanni van Bronckhorst hopes to one day come into contention for prestigious coaching posts at Emirates Stadium and Ibrox, with the Dutchman eager to work with clubs he represented as a player.

have already been ticked off that list, with a role at the Eredivisie outfit left at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Van Bronckhorst, who also spent four years with when at the peak of his powers, is currently in at Guangzhou R&F, but that position was only taken up in January and there are no immediate plans to return to Europe from Asia.

The 45-year-old is, however, prepared to admit that he harbours ambitions of one day managing in Britain, which brings posts in north London and Glasgow into the frame.

Van Bronckhorst told Sky Sports: "At the moment I'm enjoying my work in .

"But as a player I had ambition and as a coach I have ambition. The Premier League for me is the number one league in the world to be working at and, for me, it is definitely an ambition to work in.

"I always said if I could coach the teams I played for it would be a big dream."

Van Bronckhorst was on Arsenal’s books between 2001 and 2003, taking in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Prior to that, three years had been spent with Scottish giants Rangers – a club the ex- international still holds close to his heart as they seek to recapture former glories under the guidance of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

"I can only look with pride and a smile on my face on my wonderful years at Rangers," added Van Bronckhorst.

"The gap between Rangers and is getting closer and hopefully Steven Gerrard will make Rangers champions again. He's doing a really good job.

"I can see similarities between Steven and me, it's a different task to being a player but we're both enjoying it.

"I also enjoyed being part of a special team at Arsenal, but unfortunately I had a big injury. But I look back on it as a great experience."

Van Bronckhorst is doing all he can to put himself in contention for future roles, with the brains being picked of some of the finest coaching minds in the business, including Manchester City’s former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

He said: "Last year I spent five months with the City group and a lot of time in Manchester with Pep.

"He was very open. He talked about the training sessions and I could watch and see everything and talk with his staff.

"Those are moments you can see him really in action and he is a very special coach. Those months with him in Manchester I could see a lot of things I didn't see before and it helped to develop me as a coach.

"Pep is a coach at the moment who is influencing a lot of young coaches. And he's not the only one, Jurgen Klopp is doing a great job at ."