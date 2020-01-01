Valuation of Man Utd-linked Sancho must be met 100%, says Dortmund chief

The highly-rated winger has been heavily linked with a move away from Westfalenstadion after another stellar season in Germany

's valuation of rumoured target Jadon Sancho must be met 100 per cent if he is to be sold this summer, according to the club's sporting director Michael Zorc.

Sancho has been a revelation in since his move to Dortmund from in the summer of 2017.

The 20-year-old has scored 58 goals in 143 appearances for BVB in all competitions, while also contributing a staggering 54 assists, establishing himself as one of the most deadly attacking players in Europe in the process.

The 2019-20 campaign has been arguably the international's best yet at Westfalenstadion, and he is now being tipped to make the step up to an even bigger club in the summer transfer window.

Zorc has already admitted that Dortmund are preparing for Sancho's departure, with a return to the Premier League being mooted as a strong possibility.

United have identified Sancho as a priority transfer target, but the German outfit are reportedly set to demand a fee within the region of €120 million (£107m/$136m) for a prized asset when the market reopens.

Zorc says the winger won't be sold for a penny less than their asking price, and he is still holding out faint hope of the ex-City starlet staying put for another season.

The Dortmund chief told German publication Waz: "Jadon has a valid contract with us and we would be very happy if he is still with us next season.

"To think about anything else at all, the timing would have to be right, and secondly, our price expectations would have to be met 100%."

A number of former United players have endorsed Sancho's potential arrival at Old Trafford, including Andy Cole, who enjoyed a hugely successful spell in Manchester between 1996 and 2001.

When asked to comment on the Dortmund attacker's future during an interview with MUTV earlier this month, the ex-Red Devils striker responded: "Would he give Manchester United something different? Of course he would.

"I’m not going to sit here and say, 'Oh no, he’s not good enough!' because of course he’s good enough. He’s got pace, he’s got the ability to go past players, score goals and create."