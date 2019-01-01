USWNT names several young stars to 24-player identification camp roster

Some of the top prospects in the program will gather in Florida next month ahead of a busy 2020 for the U.S.

U.S. women's national team head coach Vlatko Andonovski has named a 24-player roster that will take part in an identification training camp next month.

The camp, which will take place from December 9 to 14, will be held in Bradenton, Florida, and will not feature any of the players who took part in the team's 2019 World Cup win.

Instead, Andonovski will use the camp to evaluate a number of prospects and fringe players ahead of a busy 2020 for the USWNT.

Andonovski, who took over from Jill Ellis in October, will lead the USWNT into Olympic qualifying in late January ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo next summer.

"One of our main goals heading into 2020 is to expand the player pool, but with Olympic qualifying coming up soon, we don't have much time to do that, so this camp is a great opportunity for the players and the coaches," Andonovski said in a federation release.

"For the players, it's a chance to try to earn invitations to future camps so we can evaluate them against the veteran players, and for the coaches, it's a very valuable few days to try to add depth to positions where we may need it."

Of the 24 players named, 13 come from the NWSL, one plays professionally in , and the other 10 come from the American collegiate ranks.

There are a number of intriguing names in the mix, including potential future stars like defenders Emily Fox from the University of North Carolina and Naomi Girma from Stanford.

Further up the field, Brianna Pinto from UNC and Ashley Sanchez from UCLA, as well as Stanford's Sophia Smith are some of the top prospects in the pipeline.

The roster also includes a number of NWSL veterans, such as Sarah Gorden, Danielle Colaprico and Vanessa DiBernardo from the Chicago Red Stars.

Full roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash; 3/0), Casey Murphy (Reign FC; 0/0)

Article continues below

DEFENDERS (9): Maycee Bell (UNC; 0/0), Malia Berkely (Florida State; 0/0), Imani Dorsey (Sky Blue FC; 0/0), Emily Fox (UNC; 3/0), Naomi Girma (Stanford; 0/0), Sarah Gorden (Chicago Red Stars; 0/0), Hailie Mace (Rosengård FC, SWE; 3/0), Kiara Pickett (Stanford; 0/0), Margaret Purce (Portland Thorns FC; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): Danielle Colaprico (Chicago Red Stars; 2/0), Vanessa DiBernardo (Chicago Red Stars; 0/0), Jordan DiBiasi (Washington Spirit; 0/0), Sarah Killion (Sky Blue FC; 0/0), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash; 15/1), Brianna Pinto (UNC; 0/0), Ashley Sanchez (UCLA; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Bethany Balcer (Reign FC; 0/0), Madison Haley (Stanford; 0/0), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit; 2/0), Paige Monaghan (Sky Blue FC; 0;0), Sophia Smith (Stanford; 0/0), Ally Watt (Texas A&M; 0/0)