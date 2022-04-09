United States women's team legend Carli Lloyd was more intimidated by performing the draw for the 2022 men's World Cup than playing in the women's tournament's final.

The former midfielder was involved in the process as the teams competing at this year's tournament learned who they would come up against in the group stage in Qatar this year.

Lloyd played in three World Cup finals as a player and went on to win two of them, but determining the fate of this year's teams proved nerve-wracking for her.

What has been said?

"Honestly I had no idea what I was getting myself into for starters," the 39-year-old said on Fox Soccer.

"Secondly, I was more nervous doing that draw than in a World Cup final but it was an amazing experience.

"I was more nervous doing that draw than a World Cup final, but it was an amazing experience."@CarliLloyd talks about her experience doing the 2022 FIFA World Cup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/YyxxjuJ2YU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 9, 2022

"Historic to be there as a female at a men's World Cup draw.

"I had the time of my life, very glad I got to experience that and I think it’s a very favourable draw for our men."

Who were USMNT drawn with?

The USMNT were given a tough group in this year's tournament after they were drawn alongside England, Iran and the winner of the clash between Wales and either Scotland or Ukraine.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused their qualifying play-off tie against Scotland to be postponed until June. The winner of that tie will go on to face Wales for a place in the tournament.

United States will start the 2022 World Cup with a game against Wales, Ukraine or Scotland, while England will face Iran in their opening match.

