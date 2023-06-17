Another blow for the USWNT! Captain Becky Sauerbrunn to miss World Cup through injury

United States women's national team captain Becky Sauerbrunn has confirmed she will miss the upcoming World Cup through injury.

USWNT captain ruled out

Was injured in April

Has confirmed her own absence

WHAT HAPPENED? The USWNT are aiming to win their third-consecutive World Cup - a feat never achieved before - but they have already seen two key players ruled out. Forward Mallory Swanson required surgery on a knee issue, while Caterina Macario, who has recently joined Chelsea, has an ACL injury that has ruled her out of the tournament.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sauerbrunn is considered one of the best players in the world in her centre-back position but, at the age of 38, she will play no part at the tournament. She plays her club football for National Women's Soccer League side Portland Thorns, and has won 216 caps for her country. She played in both of the USWNT's previous World Cup triumphs and earned a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sauerbrunn has uploaded a statement to Twitter in which she claimed she is "heartbroken" and that there is "too much variability in my return to play timeline".

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The USWNT play Vietnam, the Netherlands, and Portugal in their World Cup group, with their first fixture to take place on July 22, after a warm-up friendly against Wales.