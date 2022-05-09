USMNT defender Robinson set to miss 2022 World Cup with ruptured Achilles tendon

U.S. men's national team star Miles Robinson looks set to miss out on the Qatar 2022 World Cup after it was confirmed that he has suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon.

The defender had to be carried from the field in Atlanta United's win over Chicago Fire this weekend, stoking fears of a serious injury layoff.

Those have now been realised, with the centre-back set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines that all but scuppers his prospects of making the USMNT squad for this year's tournament.

What has been said about Robinson's injury?

The news was confirmed by Atlanta, who published a short statement on their website to confirm the nature of Robinson's injury.

"Atlanta United today [can announce] announced that Miles Robinson suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg during Saturday’s 4-1 win vs. Chicago Fire FC," it read. "Robinson is scheduled to have surgery later today [Monday]."

How long will Robinson be out?

It is hard to say how long the USMNT defender will be out of action until he has undergone his operation. However, injuries of a similar nature can take around half a year to heal in the best case scenarios.

With Qatar barely more than six months away, it is highly unlikely that Robinson would play again before the tournament - and even if he was to be fit in time, questions linger over whether the USMNT woud risk his inclusion.

