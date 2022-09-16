USMNT injury concern as Musah will miss September friendlies vs Japan and Saudi Arabia

United States men's national team midfielder Yunus Musah will miss key friendlies this month after his club manager reported a "small injury".

Valencia boss Gennaro Gattuso identified knock

USMNT confirm groin injury

Johnny Cardoso replaces Musah in squad

WHAT HAPPENED? Musah, a key midfielder under USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter, suffered a left groin problem in training with Valencia that Gattuso described as a minor tweak but will nonetheless keep the 19-year-old out of upcoming pre-World Cup friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia. Cardoso has been called into camp as his replacement despite just three career caps to his name.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Musah was in contention to start for Berhalter at the World Cup, and while he could still return in time to make the final roster, this is a significant worry for the USMNT. Musah has established himself a key part of the U.S. midfield, earning 19 caps as a teenager. He has two assists in five games with Valencia this season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams, Luca de la Torre, Weston McKennie and Malik Tillman are the other midfielders at Berhalter’s disposal in the current roster, although forwards Brenden Aaronson, Gio Reyna and Paul Arriola are options as well given their ability to play deeper on the pitch.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Musah has a little discomfort and today he has not trained with the group," Gattuso told reporters on Friday. "He has a small injury and I don't know if he will be against Celta tomorrow."

THE VERDICT: GOAL United States editor Dan Bernstein writes...

The USMNT only has the Japan and Saudi Arabia games to fine-tune details before their World Cup debut against Wales on November 21, meaning the loss of Musah at the very least cuts out valuable chemistry building time for the Stars and Stripes in the midfield. Berhalter will hope Musah can return to full fitness in plenty of time for the tournament in Qatar.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSAH? The midfielder will remain in Spain to work with Valencia's medical team as he tries to recover as soon as possible. Expect another update from Gattuso next week.