USMNT star Dest explains 'easy decision' to leave Barcelona for AC Milan loan

Sergino Dest has claimed that needing minutes ahead of the World Cup played a key role in his decision to leave Barcelona for AC Milan.

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT regular feels he has been handed a great opportunity to succeed with the Serie A champions. The decision to swap Catalunya for Milan wasn't a tough one at all, especially after he was not part of Xavi's first-team plans.

WHAT HE SAID: In an interview on AC Milan's official website, Dest said: "I need to get minutes for the World Cup. I need to play, not only for the World Cup, I just want to play always. They gave me a great opportunity so I didn't even think twice. I was like, I have to do it, I have to play.

"It was an easy decision to make. Everything happened really quickly, like in one day. I had to make a decision really quick to change my life - to go to another club, in another country, in another culture. I love this club and it's a club I wanted to play for when I was younger and I think this is a nice step for me and a good chance to play again."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As one of the marquee players in Gregg Berhalter's USMNT squad, it is essential for Dest to be playing regularly heading into the World Cup. There are just a couple of months until the tournament in Qatar and the players featuring in the Middle East will need to hit the ground running.

WHAT NEXT FOR DEST? Following Alessandro Florenzi's injury just a few days ago, there should be plenty of opportunities for Dest to impress for AC Milan. He will also have the chance to show what he can do in the Champions League where Stefano Pioli's side face Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb.