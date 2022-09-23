'Absolutely brutal': U.S. Twitter melts down over ugly USMNT loss to Japan in pre-World Cup friendly

Fans were in meltdown mode after the USMNT's poor performance in Friday's 2-0 loss to Japan in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Completely outplayed by Japan

No USA shots on target over 90 minutes

Just one pre-World Cup game left for USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED: The USMNT's ugly 2-0 loss to Japan on Friday had fans in meltdown mode on social media, with numerous posts blasting the team's listless performance with less than nine weeks to go before the World Cup kicks off in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While there were some absences - most notably Christian Pulisic - the alarm bells are ringing loud now. Head coach Gregg Berhalter has just one more chance (Tuesday against Saudi Arabia) to tinker with his lineup in real-game situations and improve on a performance that left more questions than answers.