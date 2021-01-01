'Unprofessional' Hazard savaged by Courtois' father for laughing with Chelsea stars

The Belgian forward was spotted joking with former team-mates at Stamford Bridge in the wake of a disappointing defeat for the Blancos

Eden Hazard has been branded "unprofessional" by Thibaut Courtois' father, with the Real Madrid forward told it was "not smart" for him to be caught laughing with Chelsea players in the wake of a Champions League semi-final defeat.

The Belgium international took the opportunity to catch up with some familiar faces when returning to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, but chose the wrong time to get involved with some post-match discussion.

Real saw their European dreams ended by a 2-0 defeat against the Blues, with Hazard facing fierce criticism in Spain over an apparent lack of concern for on-field failings endured by Zinedine Zidane's side in west London.

What has been said?

Courtois' father, Thierry, has told the HLN Sportcast podcast of seeing his son's fellow countryman and current club team-mate joking with ex-colleagues on the back of a painful reversal for Real: "Its really not smart for Eden to do that.

"He probably didn't think twice about it, but those images are painful for Real Madrid fans.

"If you see a player laughing two minutes after being eliminated, I'd say it was unprofessional."

What has Hazard had to say?

Aware of the storm that he has created, Hazard has offered an apology for his actions on social media.

The 30-year-old Belgian has posted on Instagram: "I am sorry. I have read a lot of opinions about me today and it wasn't my intention to offend Real Madrid fans.

"It has always been my dream to play for Real Madrid and I came here to win.

"The season is not over and together we must now battle for La Liga. Hala Madrid!"

What next for Hazard?

There have been suggestions in Madrid that Real will look to cut their losses on Hazard at the next opportunity, having seen him fail to live up to a €100 million (£88m/$112m) price tag.

Injury struggles have plagued the former Chelsea star in Spain, while form has proved hard to come by even when fully fit.

Another transfer window will open this summer, with the Blancos already being linked with a number of possible additions, but Hazard is tied to a contract through to 2024.

Courtois' father believes opinion can be changed at Santiago Bernabeu, but admits that some star showings in a tight title race and timely words of wisdom from those around him are going to be required to win back favour.

"He can still give the club the league title in the next four games," a man who has seen his son work with Hazard at Chelsea and Real added on a big-money asset in Madrid.

"Then everything will be forgotten and forgiven, [Sergio] Ramos or someone will have to talk to him about it."

