Under-fire Arsenal boss Arteta admits his side are in 'big trouble' if they can't reverse run of poor form

The Gunners have lost three of their last four games as the pressure begins to build on their manager

manager Mikel Arteta admitted his side are in "big trouble" if they don't turn things around quickly, after their dismal run continued with a loss to

The Gunners went into half-time of Tuesday's quarter-final level at one goal apiece, but City scored three in the second half to cruise to a comfortable 4-1 victory.

Defeat to City continues a miserable run for the Gunners, who have been particularly woeful in the league, where they sit in 15th place.

With 14 points from 14 games this season, Arsenal have their worst record at this stage of a league season since the 1974-75 campaign.

The Gunners' downturn in form has seen Arteta's job status questioned, despite only recently reaching his one-year anniversary in charge of the club.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Arteta admitted that things could go from bad to worse if his side can't get out of the rut they are in.

"It’s a hard one to take considering how the game went," Arteta said of the match. "This level of opponent, when you give the goals away it makes the game impossible. A lot of strange things are happening in every game and that makes things really difficult.

"We have to turn it around – there is no question. If we don't we're in big trouble. This is the moment that's going to decide our season.

"On the basis of what we have shown tonight against difficult opponents, I have fighters in my team. Yes, I have fighters."

Arsenal's evening took a turn for the worse nine minutes after half-time, when Riyad Mahrez's free-kick went straight through Runar Alex Runarsson's hands for City's go-ahead goal.

Arteta jumped to the defence of his goalkeeper, while also defending his own decision to start the international despite starting Bernd Leno in the last round of the Carabao Cup against .

"He hasn't played a lot of games for us, he's just adapting to the league and that's it," Arteta said of Runarsson. "We all make mistakes and we have to support him.

"We know Bernd has played a lot of minutes and he needed some rest as well, and we want to give opportunities to other players. Alex has done well in other games and these things happen in football."