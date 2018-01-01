'Unbelievable'- Babbel bemused by Risdon's Socceroos call-up

The Wanderers coach has questioned the poor timing of the Asian Cup

Never one to mince his words, Western Sydney Wanderers Markus Babbel has expressed his despair at losing defender Josh Risdon to Socceroos duty for the Asian Cup.

Risdon is one of three A-League players headed to the UAE and his absence is set to be felt by the Wanderers, who he has played every minute for this season.

Depending how the Socceroos go at the Asian Cup, Western Sydney could be without Risdon for over a month during a critical period for the club.

Babbel admitting Risdon's call-up wasn't ideal and joined the likes of Celtic coach Brendan Rodgers by slamming the timing of the tournament.

"I am happy that I only have one national team player, but this is unbelievable," Babbel said.

"In Europe you can’t do this - this is not acceptable for a club.

"But it is like it is and we will find solutions. This is the first time for me that you play a tournament for the national team and your player is going away."

Tarek Elrich will likely replace Risdon at right-back and Raul Llorente brought in at left-back, but it leaves the Wanderers worryingly short along the flanks should injury strike.

Babbel revealed the club are on the lookout for Australian players to sign in January with all their foreign spots currently filled, however conceded it's hard to lure local talent back to the A-League.

"We are always looking for what we can do…everyone is doing this," he said.

"We are always looking for Aussie guys but it’s not so easy to get some because most of them play in Europe and if you play there normally you don’t want to come back.

"But we always have our eyes open."