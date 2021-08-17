Umar Sadiq on target as Almeria defeat FC Cartagena

The 24-year-old Super Eagle scored the opener as the Rojiblancos got off to a flying start in the Segunda Division

Nigeria international Umar Sadiq scored his first goal of the season as Almeria beat FC Cartagena 3-1 in their Spanish Segunda Division clash at the Estadio Municipal Cartagonova on Monday.

The 24-year-old forward put the away team ahead in the 19th minute before Largie Ramazani made it 2-0 in the 35th minute, but Cartagena pulled a goal back in the 49th minute courtesy of Antonio Luna, before Ramazani put the game beyond reach with the third goal in the 61st minute.

Sadiq, who has heavily been linked with a move to top-tier side Getafe, put the Rojiblancos ahead after finishing off a cross from Jose Carlos Lazo, who had done well from the right wing.

Almeria continued to attack in search of more goals despite being the away team and they almost doubled their lead when Sadiq set up Lucas Robertone but with the goal by his mercy, he blasted the ball wide.

But it did not take them long as they doubled their lead when Ramazani finished off a cross from Robertone that was not cleared well by Cartagena goalkeeper Marc Martinez.

Almeria went into the half-time break enjoying a 2-0 lead and after the resumption, Luna reduced the deficit for Cartagena after evading his markers to beat goalkeeper Rubio Fernando with a left-footed effort into the top corner.

Sadiq was then given a yellow card for a reckless tackle on Julian Delmas, but Almeria remained dominant to score the third goal courtesy of Ramazani, who picked up a rebound from goalkeeper Martinez after a powerful shot from Samu Costa to slot it to an empty net.

The win marked a fine start for Sadiq’s Almeria under coach Joan Rubi.

Last season, the Super Eagle, who had earlier played for Partizan Belgrade, managed 22 goals for the Segunda Division side, a display that saw several clubs, among them Manchester City and Getafe, enquire about his services.

Sadiq will hope to continue with his fine start when Almeria host Oviedo at Estadio Mediterraneo on Friday.