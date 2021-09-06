Uganda vs Mali: TV channel, live stream, team news and preview

The Cranes will be keen to get their first win in the campaign when they face the visiting Les Aigles in the Group E contest

Uganda will strive to end their bad run of results against Mali when the two sides face off in a 2022 World Cup qualifying match at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala on Monday.

The Cranes started their campaign to reach Qatar with a 0-0 draw against neighbours Kenya on Thursday while Mali won their first match after beating Rwanda 1-0 in Kigali courtesy of a goal scored by Adama Traore.

With Kenya and Rwanda playing out to a 1-1 draw at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali on Sunday, Uganda have a good chance to claim the top spot from Mali after two rounds of matches if they win the home fixture.

Game Uganda vs Mali Date Monday, September 06, 2021 Time 16:00 (EAT)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Uganda, the game will be LIVE on TV.

Uganda TV channel Online stream UBC NONE

Outside Uganda TV channel Online stream NONE NONE

Squads & Team News

Position Uganda squad Goalkeepers Ismail Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda). Defenders Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Mustapha Kizza (CF Montréal, Canada), Enock Walusimbi (Express, Uganda), Joseph Benson Ochaya (TP Mazembe, DR Congo), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Murushid Juuko (Express, Uganda), Innocent Wafula (Mbarara City, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), and Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda). Midfielders Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Moses Waiswa (SuperSport United, South Africa), and Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda). Forwards Derrick Nsibambi (Smouha, Egypt), Yunus Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Emmanuel Arnold Okwi, Richard Basangwa (Vipers, Uganda), and Steven Mukwala (URA, Uganda).

The Cranes have received a boost heading into the fixture as captain Emmanuel Okwi, who was injured during the game against the Harambee Stars, was cleared to play but they will miss the services of defender Halid Lwaliwa, who picked up an injury after playing only four minutes against Kenya.

The Uganda camp also saw an addition of three players after the team touched down in Kampala - Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (midfielder), Martin Kizza (forward), and Kenneth Semakula (defender) – who were recalled to bolster the side.

Prior to the match, Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic spoke of the respect he has for Mali but insisted they will go on the attack.

“We all know the World Cup is the highest level of competition for any team and we have analysed our first game against Kenya and tried to rectify the challenges ahead of tomorrow’s [Monday] game against Mali,” Micho told Fufa Media on Sunday.

“We have huge respect for Mali but only when they have the ball, so we will also strive to have the ball more and make sure we attack them.”

Probable XI for Uganda: Lukwago, Iguma, Muleme, Walusimbi, Juuko, Aucho, Byaruhanga, Waiswa, Karisa, Okwi, Ochaya.