UEFA Women's Champions League to be broadcast in Australia by Sports Flick

Watch some of Australia's biggest names compete in Europe's premier club competition

With more Australian stars playing in Europe than ever before, you're going to want to catch the UEFA Women's exclusively in on streaming service Sports Flick.

From superstar Sam Kerr at to trio Caitlin Foord, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams, the green and gold's finest footballers will be competing in the premier continental competition - with the group stage commencing on December 8.

In last season's Champions League, won their seventh European title with Australia's Ellie Carpenter figuring as an important member of the French team's squad.

The upcoming edition has been flooded with some of Australia's biggest stars as we finally get to see the fruits of the green and gold invasion of Europe.

Sam Kerr (Chelsea)

The bona-fide superstar will make her Champions League debut for the English giants - who have competed in the tournament four times but have never progressed past the semi-finals.

Kerr was a big-money signing for Chelsea in January and has settled in nicely to the WSL, scoring four goals in 10 appearances.

The 27-year-old has always risen on the big stage and we can expect to her once again shine when the pressure is on.

Caitlin Food, Steph Catley and Lydia Williams (Arsenal)

With Australian coach Joe Montemurro at the helm, the Premier League club have signed Australian trio Foord, Catley and Williams over the past 12 months.

Foord has starred since joining the Gunners, figuring in a three-pronged attack with superstar Vivianne Miedema, while Williams is currently being employed as the team's backup goalkeeper.

Catley, who can play in any position down the left flank and also at centre-half, has endured a tough start to her Gunners career with injury affecting her ability to get on the park.

Arsenal are sure to be a fan favourite for Australians with their strong green and gold flavour.

Ellie Carpenter (Lyon)

Carpenter became a trailblazer for Australian sport stars after her move to the world's biggest club Lyon.

And in her first season at the club, the French giants lifted their seventh Champions League title, with Carpenter becoming the first Aussie to win the gong.

The 20-year-old has gradually worked her way into Lyon's first team despite the team featuring an array of international stars that's arguably unrivalled.

Other Aussies to feature

Several other Aussies will also compete in the tournament headlined by 's Alex Chidiac.

will feature Australian duo Kyah Simon and Amy Harrison, while veteran Lisa De Vanna will lace up the boots for .

Nineteen-year-old Indiah-Paige Riley will also be competing for Danish side Fortuna Hjorring.

How to watch the Women's Champions League in Australia

You can watch the entire tournament live if you subscribe to Sports Flick - with the streaming service charging $15 a month for their product, which includes over 100 hours of live sport a week.

If you sign up with Sports Flick and use the code 'UEFA', you will receive 50 per cent off the monthly subscription price of $15.