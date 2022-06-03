UEFA sorry for 'frightening and distressing' events before Champions League final

The governing body has launched an independent review after receiving complaints from both Liverpool and Real Madrid

UEFA has issued a belated apology to fans who were caught up in the fracas outside the Stade de France prior to last Saturday's Champions League final.

Kick-off in Paris was delayed as thousands of spectators were unable to gain entry to the ground amid chaotic scenes at the gates.

Some supporters were also hit by tear gas and pepper spray fired by police.

What did UEFA say?

“UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris, on a night, which should have been a celebration of European club football," the organisation indicated in a statement.

UEFA wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the UEFA Champions League final last week.



An independent review will seek to establish a full picture of what occurred.



Full details: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) June 3, 2022

"No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again."

What is the next step for UEFA?

UEFA also confirmed that it has ordered a full investigation into the events of Saturday, and hopes to find out just what went wrong with the organisation.

Liverpool and Real Madrid have both issued complaints over the incidents, with the Spanish club affirming that "Our fans and supporters deserve a response and those responsible to be held accountable in order for events like these to be eradicated from football and sport in general."

The UEFA statement continued: “To that end, immediately after the events, UEFA commissioned an Independent Review to identify shortcomings and responsibilities of all entities involved in the organisation of the final, and has today published the Terms of Reference for this review," the statement continued.

Article continues below

“The Independent Review, which will be led by Dr Tiago Brandão Rodrigues from Portugal, aims at understanding what happened in the build-up to the final, and determining what lessons should be learned to ensure there is no repeat of the actions and events of that day.

“The Review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows to the stadium via the various access points.”

Further reading