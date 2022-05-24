With the Premier League wrapped up for another season, attention has turned to this weekend’s Champions League final in Paris. As Liverpool and Real Madrid patch up their players for one last push, adidas has given a first look at the match ball for the big game.

Whereas previous balls have featured bright colours and bold graphics, the Three Stripes has taken a different approach this time around. The colour palette is muted – just “Pure White” panels and silver stars – allowing the calls for peace to stand out. The word “PEACE” is written on the match ball, directly below the Cyrillic word “мир,” which can also be translated as peace.

In another break from tradition, adidas will also not be releasing the match ball for retail. Instead, the balls used during the match will be available at auction, with proceeds from the sale going to the UN’s refugee agency to support people who have been forced from their homes.

As well as introducing this year’s Champions League final match ball, adidas has announced more plans for its celebrations of the match. A day before Real Madrid and Liverpool kick off, the city will play host to the Grand Paris Finale 2022, with eight local teams each representing a city neighbourhood taking part in the tournament at the Zinedine Zidane Playground in Saint-Denis.

Announcing the tournament, adidas’ Global Director of Brand Communications for Communities and Culture, Gonzalo Calvo, said, “Throughout its history, the love of the game has brought people from all over the world together through one simple object – a football. We are energised more than ever to support the incredible players and clubs that are elevating this platform for the betterment of the game, and world – particularly at grassroots levels.”

The tournament marks the beginning of a legacy project from adidas focused on the city’s grassroots football communities, with the refurbishment of the playground as well as support for the Saint-Denis Sport Academy and its founder Yssa Dembélé, who will take over the space.

“The regeneration of the Zinedine Zidane Playground by adidas will be a gamechanger for hundreds of children and grassroots players and teams in the local area,” Dembélé added. “Creating spaces like these mean so much more to locals than just a place to play. They offer a place for people to come that feels safe, welcoming, and like they’re part of a wider community”