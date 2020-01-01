Uche Ikpeazu: Wycombe Wanderers sign Uganda, Hearts striker

The Chairboys have been promoted to the English second-tier and are aiming at strengthening the team

English Championship outfit Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of forward Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru from Hearts.

The Chairboys beat Oxford 2-1 in the League One play-off final at Wembley to get promoted to the second tier of English football for the first time. In their bid to strengthen and be ready for the stiff competition in the division, the team has added the East African in their squad.

"[Coach] Gareth Ainsworth has secured Wanderers’ first new signing as a Championship club, bringing Uche Ikpeazu to Adams Park on a three-year deal," the Blues confirmed on their official website.

"The Chairboys’ new number 9 arrives from Scottish side Hearts, having earned a move to the Edinburgh club thanks to a blistering spell at Cambridge United, catching the eye in a number of appearances against the Blues."

The tactician has welcomed the new signing, revealing he is a player he has been following and desired to have in his team.

"Uche is a player I’ve always admired, going right back to the start of his career with Reading and ’s under-23 sides, and I’m delighted that the time has come for us to bring him to Wycombe Wanderers," Ainsworth said after the signing.

"We feel he’s perfectly suited for the way we play and being part of this squad will get the best out of him. He’s quick, strong, holds the ball up well and will score goals for us too.

"He gives us another option up front and no doubt will learn a lot from Adebayo Akinfenwa who has done a phenomenal job for us in a similar role over the past four years."

The 47-year-old also hinted at how he intends to build the team for the 2020/21 campaign and suggested he will sign more players.

"We are working so hard to get this squad as strong as it can be for the new season. We’ve been knocked back on some of our targets but Uche is one I really wanted to bring here and it’s great to get the deal over the line, with hopefully more to come soon," he concluded.

Ikpeazu was called up to the Cranes squad for the 2021 qualification matches in March but he did not manage to play after the games were postponed owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.