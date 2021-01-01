Twumasi: Ghana attacker hits double for Hannover 96 in German Bundesliga II

The 26-year-old helped The Reds to three points against Sandhausen on Sunday

international Patrick Twumasi opened his goal account for 96 with a double in a 4-0 home win over Sandhausen in the German II on Sunday.

A second half substitute, the attacker made the most of his minutes on the pitch to help his side secure all three points at HDI Arena.

It was his 11th league appearance and his eighth substitute appearance for The Reds whom he joined in a three-year deal last September.

Marvin Ducksch opened the scoring for the home side, slamming a rebound into the net after Rick Wulle paried out the first shot.

At the start of the second half, Twumasi was introduced into the game following an injury to Valmir Sulejmani.

The Ghanaian took just three minutes to announce his presence, pouncing on a Ducksch ball inside the box to hit a first-time shot beyond the goalkeeper.

Ducksch was not done for the day just yet as he netted to make it 3-0 in the 52nd minute after goalkeeper Wulle failed to hold on to an earlier shot.

A minute to full-time, Twumasi grabbed his second goal of the game, racing into the box to send a low shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

The win has propelled Hannover to ninth on the league table while Sandhausen sit trapped in the relegation zone.

Twumasi joined Hannover from Spanish side Deportivo who acquired him from Kazakh outfit Astana in 2018.

The attacker struggled for game time with the side in his first season, necessitating a loan move to Turkish outfit Gaziantep last term. In the Super Lig, he made 26 league appearances, starting 17 of the games and scoring six times.

He will hope to get rewarded for his fine performance with a start when The Reds play away to Darmstadt in their next game.

The 26-year-old will also hope to continue his good showing to earn the attention of Ghana coach CK Akonnor for a recall to national duty.

He was last with the national team for a 2022 (Afcon) qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe in 2019.