'Two years after his departure, Toni Kroos is poised to return to Real Madrid'

Toni Kroos is set to return to Real Madrid, according to Spanish newspaper Diario AS. The former midfielder will take on a directorial role, although the exact details remain unclear.

After a decade in the Spanish capital, the German playmaker became a club legend, featuring in 465 matches, providing 99 assists and scoring 28 goals. He could now return next season to the club where he hung up his boots two years ago.

During his decade with Los Blancos he lifted the Champions League trophy five times, won La Liga four times, claimed the Copa del Rey on multiple occasions and secured four UEFA Super Cups.

In 2024 he said goodbye to the club and to professional football, but the now 36-year-old remains a familiar face in the capital, where he runs his own football academy.

According to the Spanish media outlet, his relationship with the Madrid board has always been strong, and it is chairman Florentino Pérez who has driven the move to bring the club icon back.

According to the report, internal talks are already advanced, and the only remaining detail is the exact nature of his role.

Real Madrid are in a tricky patch. Criticism of their play and results is growing, and internal unrest has simmered for some time. Los Blancos saw FC Barcelona pull ahead in the title race this weekend, and in the Champions League they now face a daunting—yet not impossible—task: overturning a 1-2 deficit against Bayern Munich in Germany next Wednesday.