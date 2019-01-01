Two Socceroos crack Cahill's best XI

The Aussie striker has played alongside some big names and reserved spots for two Socceroos in the best 11 he's played alongside

From to New York, Tim Cahill has played alongside some quality players across his career and was recently asked to select the best XI he's lined up next to.

While Toffees' players dominated Cahill's back four, behind them was Socceroos keeper Mark Schwarzer.

The Aussie shot-stopper helped seal the Socceroos place at the 2006 World Cup where Cahill would go on to score the nation's first goal at the tournament.

Schwarzer ultimately becoming an important figure for Cahill on and off the field.

"Big, intimidating, someone you wouldn't mess with in the changing room or on the pitch," Cahill told Optus Sport.

"I've played with a lot of great goalkeepers and shared a lot of great memories with Schwarzer but the biggest thing for him was keeping a young lad like me in line, focused."

With an Aussie in goal, Cahill then selected Mark Viduka in a two-man strike force as he overlooked Harry Kewell.

Viduka's ability to create space for Cahill sealing his spot in the side.

"Viduka is the ultimate strike partner. He holds the ball up, he’s got great feet, he can finish, he’s cute with the ball," Cahill said.

"In the national team I benefited because at the 2006 World Cup leading into all of those games, all of the defenders went to him which means I got the space. Basically, he was someone I relied on a lot in the national team.

"He just loves the game, the game didn’t control him, he played for the love of it and made a really successful career out of it."

Fellow Australians Lucas Neill and Kewell were included on Cahill's bench.

Check out Cahill's best XI below.