Al Ahly v Bayern München

Twitter reacts as Mosimane's Al Ahly crash out of Fifa Club World Cup semi-final against Bayern Munich

Michael Madyira
@MG_Madyira
Thomas Muller, Hussein El Shahat, Al Ahly vs Bayern Munich, February 2021
Backpagepix/EPA
The African champions were outplayed by the Uefa Champions League winners in Qatar

Pitso Mosimane lost his first ever match as Al Ahly coach when they went down 2-0 to Bayern Munich in the Fifa Club World Cup semi-finals on Monday night.

The Egyptian giants will now meet Copa Libertadores side Palmeiras in the battle for bronze on Thursday.

This is what Twitter made of Al Ahly's defeat by the European champions.

