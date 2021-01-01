Tuchel tops Mourinho to make Premier League history with 11th Chelsea clean sheet

The Blues boss has secured more shutouts through his opening 15 games than any manager before him in the English top flight

Thomas Tuchel has made Premier League history, topping former Chelsea managers Jose Mourinho and Luiz Felipe Scolari in the process.

The German tactician has made the desired impact at Stamford Bridge since being asked to succeed Frank Lampard in January.

He has secured a top-four standing, FA Cup final berth and a spot in the Champions League semi-finals, with success in west London being built on the sturdiest of defensive foundations.

What is the record set by Tuchel?

Chelsea's latest outing saw them collect a 2-0 derby victory over neighbours Fulham, with Kai Havertz bagging a match-winning brace.

That result has cemented the Blues' standing in fourth spot with four games left to play.

It also saw them collect an 11th top-flight clean sheet under Tuchel, from just 15 games with the former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain boss calling the shots.

No Premier League manager before him can claim to have emulated those efforts, with Mourinho and Scolari opening their respective spells in English football with 10 shutouts from 15 fixtures.

Any other business?

While Havertz was the hero for Chelsea against Fulham, his fellow countryman Timo Werner put in another lively display.

The Germany international continues to struggle for goals, but did tee up another against the Cottagers.

His second-half assist allowed Havertz to double his return for the day and wrap up a welcome three points.

Werner is now into double figures for goals (10) and assists (11), becoming the first man to hit that mark for Chelsea since Eden Hazard in 2012-13.

He is also one of just five Premier League players to have achieved that feat this season - with the others being Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes, Son Heung-min and Marcus Rashford.

