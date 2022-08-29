Tuchel hopeful Chelsea will make more signings before transfer deadline amid links with Aubameyang & Zaha

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel says he is hoping for more signings before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

Tuchel wants more players

Club trying to find solutions

Will be happy no matter what

WHAT HAPPENED? Tuchel has spoken out about the club's transfer situation amid their ongoing links with Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. It has also been reported that Chelsea have made a bid for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Right now I think we could need some more players in some positions, but it’s very close to the end of the transfer window and when September 1 comes, I will be a happy coach no matter what happens,” Tuchel told a press conference. “I will try to find solutions and not think about what might have happened or what could be."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea have already spent big this summer by bringing in the likes of Marc Cucurella, Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly. Leicester defender Wesley Fofana is also reportedly set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge, however, the Blues still look short in attack and have only scored five goals in their first four Premier League games.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of only four players to have scored in the Premier League, La Liga, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1 in the 21st century.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Chelsea have until Thursday to add to their squad before the transfer window closes. The Blues are next in action on Tuesday when they face Southampton in the Premier League.