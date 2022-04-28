Tuchel: Havertz must fight back to find top form for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel has challenged Kai Havertz to get back into form after the attacking midfielder's wasteful performance in the 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Thursday.

The Germany international missed some key chances in the Premier League match at Old Trafford, despite setting Marcos Alonso up for his side's goal with a flicked header.

Havertz had been in excellent form in March, but his performances have come in for criticism lately.

What did Tuchel say about Havertz?

Tuchel believes the 22-year-old must claw his way back to his best, but says he does not want to be too critical of young players like the Germany international.

"He needs to fight back for his shape and have that same feeling," the coach said at a press conference.

"I hope he shows a reaction. The guys up front are young so I won't start pointing fingers."

Asked how he can help players like Havertz and Timo Werner become clinical again, Tuchel said: "It's for them to also adapt. It's still a time of adaptation to the schedule. The schedule is ruthless for us and the demands.

"Mason [Mount] is still young, Timo is still young, and Kai will still come. And it will come, they will learn, because they have the right attitude."

What did Tuchel say about Chelsea's performance?

Tuchel argued that the Blues were worthy of the three points and feels they were unlucky in front of goal.

"We should have had three points tonight. On and off the ball I was happy with how we played," he told BBC Sport.

"We were very brave without the ball and the performance was excellent but we lacked a bit of determination and maybe a bit of luck inside the box.

"We have had it a bit too often this season where we have drawn games when we were clearly the better team. We had it in the first half of the season. We should have won this game."

He added in his press conference: "I'm very happy with the performance because it was a huge team effort and I thought we showed what it takes to win at a huge stadium.

"We played with a lot of quality but unfortunately we don't have what we deserve and we have to live with it.

Article continues below

"We were very dominant and found the spaces. I found us very dominant and I was happy with how we played and had moments of acceleration.

"It felt like a little bit was missing in the last 16 yards of the field to finish off earlier and be more decisive earlier. We found the spaces frequently."

Further reading