Tuchel dismisses leaving Chelsea for Man Utd: 'Do you feel me less committed?'

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has responded to the rumours claiming he is being considered for the Manchester United job, amid the current uncertainty around the Blues.

His former mentor Ralf Rangnick, who is the current United interim manager, is believed to have a say in who will be hired next, sparking the rumours.

Chelsea's precarious situation following the sanctions placed on owner Roman Abramovich has meant reports have been coming out claiming many players and members of staff may decide to jump ship.

What has been said?

Tuchel moved to quash those rumours at his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup quarter-final away to Middlesbrough tomorrow, and said: "Do you feel me less committed to the club in my situation? Absolutely not, I love to be here and work for Chelsea. It has everything it needs to make me happy."

Tuchel addressed the situation regarding travelling to Middlesbrough, with the financial sanctions placed on Chelsea raising doubts about them being able to fly up north for the game.

The manager revealed that has now been sorted and they would be able to go to Teesside by plane, rather than a potential 10-hour round trip by coach.

Article continues below

He said: "Yeah, actually everybody worked hard to make it happen. It has gone through, so it's organised we can travel by plane which is very, very good.

"Because as you know we have the last match and there's only two days in between rest and it's very important to minimise travel and maximise recovery to reduce the risk of injury. So everything's organised as usual and we can prepare normally."

Further reading