Tropical cyclone threat puts Brisbane Roar v Melbourne Victory A-League match in doubt

It could be the second time in three years that a weather system delays the fixture

Friday night's A-League clash between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory could be postponed with a tropical cyclone threatening to impact the city's Suncorp Stadium.

Tropical Cyclone Owen has redeveloped over the southern Gulf of Carpentaria and is expected to adversely affect the weather in Brisbane over the weekend.

Football Federation Australia is set to decide the fate of their A-League fixture by Thursday morning, with Sunday's W-League match between the same teams also in doubt.

There is the option of moving the A-League fixture to Sunday, while it could also be rescheduled to later in the season - a scenario that happened in 2015 when Tropical Cyclone Marcia caused the postponement of Roar and Victory's clash.

"We can confirm that we are keeping a close watch on Cyclone Owen that’s tracking towards Brisbane,’’ O’Rourke told The Courier Mail.

Article continues below

"We’re working with the clubs to ensure if any of the games are impacted by severe weather conditions, we’ll take appropriate action."

Having slipped to second last on the A-League ladder, Friday's match against Victory was shaping as a season-defining contest for Roar and coach John Aloisi.

Melbourne Victory will be looking for their sixth consecutive win as they hunt league leaders Perth Glory.