Troost-Ekong's Watford suffer defeat against Leeds United

Three African stars were on parade at Elland Road as the Hornets suffered their fourth league loss of the season

Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong, his compatriot Emmanuel Dennis and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr could not stop Watford from suffering a 1-0 defeat against Leeds United on Saturday.

The African trio played the entire duration of the Premier League encounter as Diego Llorente's 18th-minute goal separated both teams.

Troost-Ekong was impressive at the back against Marcelo Bielsa's men, with six clearances - the highest in the game and he also blocked four shots.

The Super Eagles vice-captain has played every minute of the Hornets' league matches this season and he remains a key player in Xisco Munoz's team.

In the attack, Sarr and Dennis struggled to find the back of the net for the visitors at Elland Road.

The duo registered a shot each in the match with Dennis the only player to hit the target in the entire 90 minutes.

Sarr remains Watford’s highest-scoring player in the Premier League this season with four goals this season while Dennis follows with two goals to his name.

The result was Watford’s fourth loss in the top-flight in this campaign and they dropped to 14th in the table with seven points from seven games.

Earlier on Saturday, Sarr was named Watford’s Player of the Month for September after scoring three goals in three matches while Dennis scooped the Goal of the Month prize with his header at Norwich City.

Troost-Ekong will shift his attention to next week's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying games having been invited to the Nigeria squad to face Central African Republic.

Sarr has also been summoned by Senegal for their double-header fixtures against Namibia in the World Cup qualifiers.