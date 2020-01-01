Troost-Ekong and Osayi-Samuel shine as Watford hold Queens Park Rangers

The Nigerian stars made meaningful contributions to their respective clubs at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

William Troost-Ekong and Bright Osayi-Samuel were in action as played out a 1-1 draw against Queens Park in Saturday’s Championship game.

Troost-Ekong was handed his sixth league start for the Hornets since teaming up with the side from Italian club in the summer.

The international formed a three-man defence along with Craig Cathcart and Ben Wilmot in the encounter and helped his side avoid defeat.

, meanwhile, included Anglo-Nigerian Osayi-Samuel in the first XI and made a significant contribution for Mark Warburton’s men.

Watford started the game on an impressive note with Wilmot opening the scoring in the third minute after he was set up by Ken Sema.

The Hornets held onto their lead until the 77th minute when Moroccan midfielder Ilias Chair scored an important equalising goal.

Despite efforts from both sides to secure victory, the game ended with a point apiece at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Troost-Ekong made 41 touches on the ball, won two aerial contests, made four clearances and blocked one shot.

Osayi-Samuel, meanwhile, had 33 touches, made one key pass, completed four dribbles and had an 85 per cent successful pass rate.

The Anglo-Nigerian featured for 69 minutes before he was replaced by international Albert Adomah while Troost-Ekong was on parade for the entirety of the game.

With the result, Watford are fifth on the Championship table after gathering 22 points from 12 games while QPR are 18th with 14 points from the same number of matches.

The Nigerian stars will hope to continue their impressive contributions to their respective clubs in their next league games.

Watford will next take on while Queens Park Rangers will square off against United on November 24 and 25 respectively.