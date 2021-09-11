Troost-Ekong, Dennis and Etebo's Watford suffer second straight loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers

Four African stars were in action for the Hornets as they suffered another defeat in the English top-flight

Nigeria trio William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis and Senegal's Ismaila Sarr were on parade for Watford in their 2-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Saturday's Premier League match.

It was Watford’s second consecutive loss in the English top-flight after they suffered a 1-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur just before the international break.

Following a cagey first-half at Vicarage Road, Francisco Sierralta's own goal opened the scoring for Wolves in the 74th minute before substitute Hwang Hee-Chan sealed maximum points for the visitors, with seven minutes from time.

Troost-Ekong's defensive contributions were not enough and Dennis could not add to his tally of a goal and an assist after four league appearances.

The Nigeria duo and Sarr played the entire duration while Etebo was replaced by Ken Sema in the 73rd minute after he received a yellow card in the 13th minute.

Morocco stars Adam Masina and Imran Louza were unused substitutes in the encounter but Wolves had their compatriot Romain Saiss in action from start to finish and Ivory Coast's Willy Boly was on the bench.

Recall that Troost-Ekong and Etebo made an early return to England during the international break after playing a part in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Liberia in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

The duo could not make the trip to Cape Verde for the Super Eagles' second Group C match because of coronavirus travel restrictions in the UK.

The result saw Watford drop to 13th in the Premier League table with three points after four games.

After Saturday's disappointing loss, Xisco Munoz's side will hope to bounce back to winning ways when they travel to Norwich City for their next Premier League match on September 18.

Wolverhampton Wanderers, on the other hand, host Brentford for their next league game on that same day.