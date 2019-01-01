Troisi stunner helps Victory shoot down Jets

The midfielder's late goal sealed the win as the home side tries to keep pace with Perth Glory

James Troisi's late goal earned Melbourne Victory a 2-1 win over Newcastle Jets at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

Terry Antonis' fourth strike of the season nosed Victory ahead in the second half before substitute Kaine Sheppard equalised for the Jets with 22 minutes to play.

But Troisi stepped up in the 88th minute to score from an acute angle and sealed the points in a tough game for the home side.

Still without marquee superstar Keisuke Honda, Kevin Muscat's side shined in the big moments despite being under pressure from the Jets for the majority of the match.

It was a first half of few chances but the Jets made Victory keeper Lawrence Thomas work on several occasions including a smart save from Roy O'Donovan's hooked volley.

Victory struck first just after the restart as Antonis collected a wonderful layoff from Kenny Athiu to finish past Jets stopper Lewis Italiano - who looked to be out of position at time of the shot.

Article continues below

The Jets were always going to fight for an equaliser right to the death and it was earned by Sheppard in the 78th minute, when he managed to prod the ball into the net after a goal mouth scramble.

But Troisi stepped up when it counted, taking Corey Brown's pass and smashing a shot into the roof of the net from an acute angle with only two minutes left of the 90.

The win sees Victory move three points behind leaders Perth Glory, who have a game in hand, while Newcastle Jets remain seven points adrift of sixth-placed Adelaide United.