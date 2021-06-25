‘It will return excitement to football’ – Tripple 44 Academy boss lauds abolition of away goals rule

The football administrator is in support of Uefa dismissing the law that has been in existence for 56 years

The decision to put an end to the away goals rule will "return excitement to football", according to Tripple 44 Academy proprietor Samuel Olatunji-Okuku.

European football governing body, Uefa, disclosed on Tuesday that the law which has been in existence since 1965 will no longer be practised as from the 2021-22 campaign.



Justifying this stance, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin stated the rule now "runs counter to its original purpose" and claimed that it deters teams from playing attacking football.



In a chat with Goal, the well-travelled football administrator shares in the sentiment of Ceferin – claiming that the rule's abolition will bring "justice and equity" to the beautiful game.

“This would bring justice and equity to the game regardless of playing away or at home. Also, it will also return excitement back to the game,” Olatunji-Okuku told Goal.

“Outcome of football matches have been so predictable since away goal rule has been brought into play.

“Everyone knows if you’re playing at home first, the aim is to make sure you don’t concede while the aim of the visiting team is to make ensure they do not concede many goals.”

Should the teams score the same number of goals, or if no additional goals are scored, during extra time, a penalty shootout will take place to determine which team will go through to the next stage.

“For instance, let’s say a Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma took a goal lead to Camp Nou, it’s almost predictable that he will play not to concede at all cost,” he continued.

“So, this takes away the excitement from football as teams are not directly chasing a win. Instead, they go into the ties with a few handbrakes, which for me reduces the excitement.

“Although, credit must be given to some coaches who had played scintillating football regardless if they’re away or at home.

“With this verdict, teams would go all out wanting to score goals – which I think is the essence of football and seeking to get a calculated result.”

The away goals rule has led to some unforgettable moments in knockout ties, particularly in the Champions League, over the years.

Tottenham Hotspur's 3-2 win over Ajax in Amsterdam saw them advance to the final of the competition in 2018-19 via this law.

They had previously silenced Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City by the same method in the last eight.