Trending: Rajevac's dismissal greeted by excitement on social media in Ghana

Milovan Rajevac’s sack from post as Ghana head coach has been greeted by excitement on social media but some fans want more action than just a dismissal.



After four months at the helm of affairs, the Serbian seen his contract terminated by the Ghana Football Association on Wednesday following the Black Stars’ first round elimination from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



At the continental showpiece in Cameroon, the West Africans exited the competition after a 3-2 loss to debutants Comoros, which ultimately left the side bottom of the group.



The GFA is expected to name a new coach in the coming days, at least for an interim role, ahead of Ghana’s tie with Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March.



Below are some of the best reactions to Rajevac’s dismissal.

Milovan Rajevac sacked time to bring in Lucien Favre to guide our talented youngsters to achieve big things a couple of years from now when he Favre is moved on. Can get the Black Stars to get to the World Cup hence solve two problems long term and short term for Ghana — Yaw Adjei-Mintah (@YawMintYM) January 26, 2022

Relieving coach Milovan Rajevac of his position as the head coach of the Black Stars isn't the answer to the national team problem.#AFCON2021 — Bernard Ralph Adams (@theladralph) January 27, 2022

The next coach after Milovan Rajevac should he be local must enjoy the benefits equally for a foreign coach. You don't hire a black man, pay him peanuts and expect our black stars to perform. The GFA itself needs revival and reformation. — Enoch Abeiku Bart-Plange Tawiah 🇬🇭💙 (@enochabt) January 27, 2022

Milovan Rajevac and Kurt Okraku are scams — SonOfAGariSeller (@gariseller) January 27, 2022

Yeah, 🇷🇸 Milovan Rajevac is gone now but the problems still remains with this 🇬🇭 Black Stars team.



Fish out those problems and we can comfortably qualify for the World Cup. 👌🏽#Ghana #Milovan pic.twitter.com/PMYJp3tIc9 — #AFCON2021 ✪ (@MickyJnr__) January 26, 2022

GFA sacks Milovan Rajevac! Good one. Now let’s sack some of the players. I mean Blackstars must survive!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/tvpxxfNHkF — Akosua Journalist (@_theshugar) January 26, 2022

As the GFA has finally sacked Milovan Rajevac de3 make dem look sharp go bring Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fast before any club does — Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 (@obrempong__) January 26, 2022

I sympathize with Milovan Rajevac. He's got the zeal some years ago but not again😁👇Mbappe and Nigerians, confirm. pic.twitter.com/vCZRO0Hj44 — Jerome Brunner (@GbeveKwabla) January 27, 2022

Since Milovan Rajevac has been sacked,we need 2nd Virgil Abloh

Otto Addo for Black Stars Job!! pic.twitter.com/nLVssOIPeK — 𝗞𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗬 Phacelord💙♣ (@phacelord) January 22, 2022

I'm not least perturbed with the sacking of Mr Milovan Rajevac, point is I have .0001% trust in the Leadership of the @ghanafaofficial to make any competent replacement.....same old Matra Ma tw3 — Chief Seidu Adamu 🇬🇭 (@Chiefseiduadamu) January 27, 2022

Now that Milovan Rajevac is sacked, pls GFA give Herve Renard the Black Stars coaching job and let him do his world without interference pic.twitter.com/OXtSVDI4d9 — Tuff 🇬🇭 (@AhmedoRamos) January 22, 2022

Milovan Rajevac officially sacked by GFA. Finally, Milo is gone. My chance to apply for the Black Stars job..🤣 pic.twitter.com/meqEu6z9l9 — Mirpuri✍ (@InterBoy1908) January 26, 2022