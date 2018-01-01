Travel not tactics behind Glory's second-half slumber, says Popovic

Western Australia is a lot further away than Western Sydney

Perth Glory managed just one shot against Newcastle Jets in the second-half of their 2-0 win on Sunday and coach Tony Popovic insists travel and not tactics was behind it.

With Neil Kilkenny and Jason Davidson giving Glory the lead in the first 45 minutes, Popovic's side seemed to sit back as the Jets bombed forward unleashing a total of 22 shots without success.

Though able to keep Newcastle at bay, Perth didn't intentionally sit back according to their coach, who admitted the extra travel from Western Australia has been an eye opener.

"I think what I'm understanding and appreciating more is how difficult it is for Perth to travel," Popovic said.

"That's what I'm seeing. It's not easy. It's a lot of travel, it's a heavy pitch, it's a big workload on the players, the time difference...I'm finding the adjustment a work in progress, so I can imagine what it's like for the players.

"Of course, we would have liked to have gotten another goal in the second-half to make it even easier.

"We certainly didn't plan to give Newcastle those opportunities and try to ride the wave and rely on our goalkeeper."

Regardless of how they got the job done, Glory's win returned them to the A-League summit and continues their unbeaten start to the season.

Sydney FC now await them on Friday night with star Diego Castro a possibility of returning after not travelling to Newcastle.

"We need him to really train Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and see him train fully for him to be able to play," Popovic said.

"We're going to hope he can, I thought he was fantastic against Melbourne City and we'll do everything possible on our end to get him out there."