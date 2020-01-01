Trapani's Odjer eyes future England move

The Ghanaian midfielder hopes to make a big stride to England at one point in his career

Trapani midfielder Moses Odjer has set sight on a hopeful move to in the future.

The 23-year-old joined the Maroons from Salernitana in January and had made two appearances before Serie B was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He was an unused substitute in six league games.

"I enjoy the present at Trapani, but I would like to play in England and if a call comes from there I would not think twice about accepting," Odjer told Giornale di Sicilia.

"I arrived in January and I was not in top condition, but I always trained to the maximum and I had my first occasion with Entella."

Trapani lurk in 18th spot on the Serie B table, seven points away from safety.

They were on a four-game unbeaten run (W1 D3) before the league was suspended.

Even though the coronavirus pandemic has hit very hard with 30,000 deaths from more than 200,000 infected people, Odjer believes there is hope for a recovery.

In the province of Sicily were Trapani is based, 3,000 cases and 253 deaths have been recorded.

"Shame about the stop because both me and the team were in a good period of form," Odjer continued.

"Salvation is possible and we want to conquer it for ourselves and for the whole city."

Odjer started his career in with Tema Youth before moving to Catania in 2014 and then Salernitana.

He has not been capped for Ghana at senior level, but has played at youth level.

Odjer was part of the Ghana squad that finished third at the 2013 Under-20 World Cup in , playing alongside the likes of Joseph Attamah, Baba Rahman, Alfred Duncan, Richard Ofori and Richmond Boakye.