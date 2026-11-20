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Trabzonspor vs. Eyupspor: kick-off time

Super Lig - Game Week 12 22 Nov 2026 - 11:00 Papara Park

Trabzonspor host Eyüpspor at Papara Park in Trabzon in the Süper Lig. Head coach Thomas Reis wants his side to defend second place in the table and build on their home record.

The hosts are in strong shape and rank among the most in-form teams in the league. Their latest away win in Alanya proved they can impress on the road too.

Eyüpspor, by contrast, are deep in a relegation scrap. Mustafa Dalci's side arrive in Trabzon bottom of the table and badly need points to stay in touch with the safety places.

Their recent results offer little hope. They've lost four of their last five competitive matches, and their goal difference tells its own story.

For Trabzonspor, this is a chance to close the gap to the top of the table, or at least secure their position. A home win against the bottom side is a must.

Here's where to watch the match live, along with everything else you need to know about the broadcast.

Talking points of the week: what has been happening at Trabzonspor and Eyupspor?

Trabzonspor have won three and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Their latest outing ended in a 3-0 friendly defeat to Zenit St. Petersburg on 15 November, but before that they won 0-2 away at Alanyaspor in the Süper Lig. Across those five games, they scored ten and conceded six.

Eyüpspor have managed just one win in their last five competitive matches, losing the other four. Most recently, Kocaelispor beat them 0-2 on their own patch on 7 November. The game before brought a 2-4 cup win over Fethiyespor, the only bright spot in a poor run. They conceded eight goals in that spell and scored only eight of their own.

Trabzonspor vs. Eyupspor: line-ups

Trabzonspor vs. Eyupspor: form

Trabzonspor vs. Eyupspor: head-to-head record

Trabzonspor vs. Eyupspor: the tables