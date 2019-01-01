Tottenham vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, squad news & Champions League final preview

Jurgen Klopp is seeking to end a miserable run in finals, while Spurs counterpart Mauricio Pochettino is aiming for the first silverware of his career

and will meet in the final on Saturday at Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano, with either Hugo Lloris or Jordan Henderson set to lift the European Cup at the end of the fixture.

The Reds go into the game seeking to shake off the ghosts of Kiev, where they defeated 3-1 at the same stage last season by , with goalkeeper Lorus Karius’ blunders ensuring they had a night to forget.

While the Anfield side are five-time champions of Europe, Tottenham have never enjoyed such a high and indeed manager Mauricio Pochettino has no previous experience of winning silverware, let alone such a storied trophy.

Who will be celebrating in come the game’s conclusion?

Squads & Team News

Position Tottenham players Goalkeepers Lloris, Vorm, Gazzaniga, Whiteman Defenders Trippier, Rose, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Walker-Peters, Foyth, Davies, Aurier Midfielders Dier, Wanyama, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lucas, Marsh, Skipp, Lamela, Alli, Winks Forwards Kane, Son, Llorente

Tottenham starting XI: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Winks, Sissoko; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane

Position Liverpool squad Goalkeepers Alisson, Mignolet, Kelleher Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Moreno, Gomezz, Lovre Midfielders Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Lallana Forwards Salah, Firmino, Mane, Origi, Sturridge, Brewster

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

Match Preview

Jurgen Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have long been heralded as two of the Premier League’s top managers, though their critics have chastised them due to a lack of silverware. On Saturday evening, one of these bosses will put things right in the most spectacular way possible, for either Klopp’s Liverpool or Pochettino’s Tottenham will be crowned Champions League winners.

That both teams will contest the first all-English final since defeated on penalties in Moscow in 2008 - the night of John Terry’s infamous slip – is something of a miracle in itself.

Following the first leg of the semi-finals, a vs final looked a distinct probability, yet marvellous recoveries from the Premier League sides have seen them jet out to Madrid in place of the two Johan Cruyff-inspired clubs.

Spurs’ run to the final has seen them continually flirt with elimination, with a late Lucas Moura goal carrying them into the knockout phase after initially struggling in the group. That was only the beginning of the drama, since then, there has been a last-gasp VAR-disallowed goal to carry them through against , then an equally tardy strike from Lucas to finally dispose of Ajax.

A succession of hardships, from inactivity in the transfer market to the upheaval of leaving White Hart Lane to move into a new ground 18 months later, have forged a robust and mentally tough unit, according to Pochettino.

“We have come to the crucial part of the season and all of that has made us strong. We have had to overcome those difficulties,” he said.

The Reds have not cut things by such fine margins but have not cruised through either. Alisson made a critical late save in the final group game against Napoli to push them into the knockout rounds, while they looked all but dead after a 3-0 loss in Barcelona that was spectacularly turned around at Anfield.

Klopp, now, needs to shake off the tag of big-game loser; he has been on the wrong end of the scoreline in each of his last six finals.

“All the circumstances were different, the teams were different,” he insisted. “If I were the reason for losing six finals then everyone needs to worry. Last year was a world-class goal and two strange goals we normally don't concede which defeated us.

“My career so far is not unlucky. I haven't a problem with my career. My wife always asks me when the final game of the season is because since 2012, apart from 2017, my teams have been in finals.

“I don't see myself as a loser and we would have a problem if I did.”

Will this be the day that Klopp, who has lost two Champions League finals previously, ends his jinx?