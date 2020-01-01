Tottenham take up £27m purchase option on Lo Celso & hand him deal through to 2025

The Argentina international midfielder has been tied to a long-term contract in north London after impressing since joining on loan from Real Betis

have taken up their £27 million ($35m) purchase option on Giovani Lo Celso and handed him a contract through to 2025.

The international midfielder linked up with Spurs in the summer of 2019 on an initial season-long loan from .

Little progress was made under the tutelage of Mauricio Pochettino, with a hip injury preventing him from making the desired impact in English football.

He has, however, impressed since Jose Mourinho took the managerial reins in north London.

Lo Celso, with form and fitness rediscovered, has seen the progress he has made of late rewarded with a permanent transfer and long-term deal.

Tottenham said in a statement on their official website which confirmed an agreement with Real Betis: “A former player at Rosario Central and , Giovani has appeared in 20 games for us so far in all competitions and registered two goals, including netting the first goal at our new stadium against earlier this month.”

