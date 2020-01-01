Tottenham-linked Daka continues goalscoring run in Salzburg win over Ried

The Zambia international stretched his tally in the Austrian top-flight to three goals after three matches this season

Hotspur target Patson Daka continued his fine scoring run in the Austrian with a goal in 's 3-1 victory over Ried.

Daka sealed maximum points for the visitors at the Keine Sorgen Arena with his stoppage-time effort, thanks to an assist from 's Majeed Ashimeru.

The Zambia forward is now the leading top scorer in the Bundesliga with three goals in three outings while Salzburg remain unbeaten at the summit of the table with nine points after three matches.

Daka started the game from the bench and was later introduced for Mali's Sekou Koita in the 63rd minute.

Mali's Mohamed Camara and 's Jerome Onguene played 90 minutes for Jesse Marsch's team while Zambia's Enoch Mwepu was an unused substitute.

Ghana's Seth Paintsil ended on the losing side as Ried suffered a second straight loss in the Austrian top-flight.

Thanks to his goalscoring return in , Daka is reportedly a transfer target for Tottenham Hotspur with Jose Mourinho aiming to strengthen his frontline before the close of the transfer window.

Last season, the 21-year-old scored 24 goals in 31 league games as Salzburg clinched the top-flight title for the fourth time in a row.

Daka will be focused on helping Salzburg continue their unbeaten start to the season when they host Maccabi Tel Aviv for the return fixture of the play-off on Wednesday. They hold a first-leg advantage after a 2-1 win in Israel on Tuesday.

Next up for Salzburg in the Bundesliga is a home game against Samson Tijani's Hartberg on October 4.