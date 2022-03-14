Tottenham happy with Conte in charge, insists Kane despite fluctuating form

Harry Kane insists that Tottenham's squad are still happy with manager Antonio Conte despite fluctuations in form over recent weeks, while the England striker admits that he must hold himself accountable for a substandard start to the season.

The Italian succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo at the helm last autumn and oversaw a run of superb form into the new year, before a series of wobbly results left their challenge for a Champions League place on thin ice.

Defeat in a five-goal thriller to Manchester United on Saturday provided another setback, but while Kane acknowledges his side is in transition, he says that the team are still happy to be under Conte's guiding hand.

What has been said?

"Obviously I still feel like we're in a process," Kane told Sky Sports. "We went two or three years challenging for trophies then we dropped off over the last couple of years. With Antonio, he's building a culture that he wants to be and wants to put us back in that place.

"The Premier League, it's such fine lines between challenging or being top four or being sixth, seventh or eighth. Every team is getting better and there are no easy games.

"Of course the manager is working as hard as he can and the players are working. It's not a quick fix that happens overnight, it takes time and understanding. Of course he's mentioned he needs to talk to the club and chairman and to see what direction we need to go as a club. From my point of view, the players' point of view, we can't speak highly enough of him."

Kane critical of own play

Having been the subject of a protracted courtship by Manchester City after leading England to the final of Euro 2020 last year, Kane looked set to leave Tottenham, only for the club to knock back a succession of offers.

The whole saga seeemingly affected the forward's on-field presence across the opening weeks of the season, and while he has gradually return to better form, the attacker admits that he is aware that he has underperformed by his reputation this term.

"I'm the first to look at my own standards," Kane added. "In the Premier League, towards the first few months or so I wasn't at the standard that I was always reaching.

"It was no time to panic or sulk, it was a time to work hard and since Antonio's come in, we've had a good understanding with each other. As a player, if you're improving under a coach, that's the most important thing."

