Tottenham confirm Rose free to leave after being left out of Asia tour squad

have confirmed that Danny Rose is free to leave the club this summer after he was left out of the club's squad for their pre-season tour of Asia.

international Rose played a key role for Mauricio Pochettino's side during their run to the final last season but hinted that he may look to move elsewhere ahead of the 2019-20 campaign.

And Spurs have now confirmed that he is free to explore other opportunities as they prepare to jet off to Singapore to take on on Sunday.

Kieran Trippier is also missing from the travelling party as he closes in on a move to Spanish giants .

Fringe players Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou have also been granted time off to explore the option to move elsewhere as Pochettino oversees an overhaul of a squad that finished fourth in the Premier League last season.

He will be able to call on both Christian Eriksen and Toby Alderweireld during his opening pre-season matches of the season despite both players being linked with moves away from the north London outfit.

Eriksen revealed at the start of the summer that he felt now was the right time to move onto pastures new, but with 's interest seemingly cooling it remains to been whether the international can find a landing spot before the window closes.

Alderweireld, meanwhile, has a £25 million ($31m) release clause in his contract, but despite interest from he too remains a Spurs player for the time being.

The other most notable absentees from Tottenhams' squad for a trip which will also see them face in Shanghai on July 25 include Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Victor Wanyama, who all played in international tournaments this summer.

Ben Davies and Eric Dier also miss out as they recover from injury ahead of a Premier League season that starts on August 10 with the visit of newly-promoted to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

