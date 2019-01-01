Tottenham 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures

Spurs made history by reaching the Champions League final in 2018-19 and they will attempt to use that achievement as a launchpad in 2019-20

may have reached the final in 2018-19, but their Premier League finish was a disappointment and they will be plotting improvement in 2019-20.

Having kept pace with and for much of the season, Mauricio Pochettino's side stumbled in the final third of the campaign and finished fourth in the division.

They reached the semi-final of the , losing to , and their run was much shorter as they bowed out at the fourth round to .

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Spurs' pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.

Tottenham pre-season fixtures

Date Match Time (UK / US ET) Venue Jul 21 * 12:30pm / 7:30am Singapore National Stadium, Kallang Jul 25 * 12:30pm / 7:30am Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai Jul 30 4pm / 11am Allianz Arena, Munich Aug 4 * 3pm / 10am Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

*Part of the 2019 International Champions Cup

Tottenham kick off their 2019-20 pre-season preparations in Asia this summer, with games taking place in Singapore and , before returning home to London via .

Their first friendly match is against Juventus on July 21, meaning a potential encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo, and it is part of their International Champions Cup (ICC) commitments.

A Premier League derby follows on July 25, as Spurs take on Manchester United in Shanghai, and they then make their way to Germany for a clash with Real Madrid on July 30.

Inter are the final warm-up game for the North London side and that match takes place on August 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Tottenham 2019-20 transfer activity

Tottenham have been noticeably quiet in recent transfer windows, but the club are expected to be more active this summer, particularly with Pochettino potentially losing patience with the lack of recruitment.

They have been linked with a number of players, including midfielder Jack Grealish, star Nicola Zaniolo and prospect Ryan Sessegnon, as well as a blockbuster move for Gareth Bale.

It remains to be seen if any of those links will develop into more than just chatter, however.

The club also faces a fight to hold on to some of its best players, with Christian Eriksen linked with Real Madrid and , while Pochettino himself has also been touted for an exit.

Fernando Llorente and Michel Vorm are set to leave the club when their contracts expire.

Article continues below

Transfer activity in

Position Player Transferred from Fee Date FW Kion Etete Notts County Undisc. Jul 1

Transfer activity out

Position Player Transferred to Fee Date GK Michel Vorm Released n/a Jun 7

Tottenham begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign at home for the first time since 2010 when they take on Aston Villa on August 10.

It doesn't get any easier from there, with Manchester City to come in week two, followed by and north London rivals in week three and four respectively.

Click here to see Spurs' Premier League fixtures for 2019-20.