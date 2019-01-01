Tottenham 2019 pre-season: Friendlies, transfers, rumours & Premier League fixtures
Tottenham may have reached the Champions League final in 2018-19, but their Premier League finish was a disappointment and they will be plotting improvement in 2019-20.
Having kept pace with Manchester City and Liverpool for much of the season, Mauricio Pochettino's side stumbled in the final third of the campaign and finished fourth in the division.
They reached the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, losing to Chelsea, and their FA Cup run was much shorter as they bowed out at the fourth round to Crystal Palace.
Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Goal takes a look at Spurs' pre-season friendly schedule, the club's transfer activity and when their Premier League push begins again.
Tottenham pre-season fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Time (UK / US ET)
|Venue
|Jul 21
|Juventus*
|12:30pm / 7:30am
|Singapore National Stadium, Kallang
|Jul 25
|Manchester United*
|12:30pm / 7:30am
|Hongkou Stadium, Shanghai
|Jul 30
|Real Madrid
|4pm / 11am
|Allianz Arena, Munich
|Aug 4
|Inter*
|3pm / 10am
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
*Part of the 2019 International Champions Cup
Tottenham kick off their 2019-20 pre-season preparations in Asia this summer, with games taking place in Singapore and China, before returning home to London via Germany.
Their first friendly match is against Juventus on July 21, meaning a potential encounter with Cristiano Ronaldo, and it is part of their International Champions Cup (ICC) commitments.
A Premier League derby follows on July 25, as Spurs take on Manchester United in Shanghai, and they then make their way to Germany for a clash with Real Madrid on July 30.
Inter are the final warm-up game for the North London side and that match takes place on August 4 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Tottenham 2019-20 transfer activity
Tottenham have been noticeably quiet in recent transfer windows, but the club are expected to be more active this summer, particularly with Pochettino potentially losing patience with the lack of recruitment.
They have been linked with a number of players, including Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish, Roma star Nicola Zaniolo and Fulham prospect Ryan Sessegnon, as well as a blockbuster move for Gareth Bale.
It remains to be seen if any of those links will develop into more than just chatter, however.
The club also faces a fight to hold on to some of its best players, with Christian Eriksen linked with Real Madrid and Barcelona, while Pochettino himself has also been touted for an exit.
Fernando Llorente and Michel Vorm are set to leave the club when their contracts expire.
Transfer activity in
|Position
|Player
|Transferred from
|Fee
|Date
|FW
|Kion Etete
|Notts County
|Undisc.
|Jul 1
Transfer activity out
|Position
|Player
|Transferred to
|Fee
|Date
|GK
|Michel Vorm
|Released
|n/a
|Jun 7
Tottenham 2019-20 Premier League fixtures
Tottenham begin their 2019-20 Premier League campaign at home for the first time since 2010 when they take on Aston Villa on August 10.
It doesn't get any easier from there, with Manchester City to come in week two, followed by Newcastle United and north London rivals Arsenal in week three and four respectively.
Click here to see Spurs' Premier League fixtures for 2019-20.