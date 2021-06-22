Torres 'totally calm' amid Man Utd & Real Madrid rumours as Villarreal defender ignores transfer talk

The highly-rated centre-half is currently on Euro 2020 duty with Spain and will not allow speculation at club level to become a distraction

Pau Torres remains "totally calm" as transfer talk rages around him, with the Villarreal defender ignoring rumours of interest from Manchester United and Real Madrid while on Euro 2020 duty with Spain.

The 24-year-old centre-half continues to see his stock rise at domestic and international level, with leading sides across Europe ready to spark a scramble for his signature in the summer window.

Torres is aware of the interest he is generating, but is happy in his current surroundings - having helped his hometown club to Europa League glory in 2021 - and is not about to be dragged into a debate regarding his future.

What has been said?

Asked by Goal about the United and Madrid speculation, Torres said: "I have a contract at Villarreal, I just won the first title for the club, we have qualified for the Champions League and it is something that excites me a lot.

"Now I'm focused on the Euros. Then the Super Cup and nice things will come, so I'm totally calm."

Pressed on whether those "nice things" will be taken in with Villarreal, he added: "Yes."

Torres went on to say when asked if anyone can turn down Real: "I live in my home town, very quiet, doing beautiful things and fighting for great things with my hometown team.

"I'm totally calm, right now I am only focused on the European Championship, on Wednesday (when Spain will take on Slovakia)."

Starring role for Spain

Torres has taken on added responsibility with his country following the surprise omission of Sergio Ramos from Spain's Euros squad, with the Real Madrid icon - who is severing ties with the Blancos as a free agent - missing out on selection at the end of an injury-hit campaign.

"I spoke with him several times. Both he and the coach have explained the decision," Torres said of the decision to overlook a World Cup winner.

"Sergio has spent a lot of the season injured, unfortunately. I was the first one who wanted to see him here because I appreciate him a lot.

"We are the ones who are here, we are the ones who have to take this forward.

"I've got on well with Sergio from the first day I came to the national team, for me he has always been a benchmark and now that he has to decide where his future is, I wish him the best and that the decision he makes is the best for him and for his family."

Coach questions

Spain have remained solid without Ramos, but they are struggling for firepower at the other end of the field and have taken just two points from as many Euro 2020 outings.

Qualification can still be secured against Slovakia, but questions are being asked of whether Luis Enrique can inspire another tilt at glory for the 2008 and 2012 winners.

Torres is convinced that the former Barcelona boss remains the right man for the job, saying: "The coach is our leader from day one, the team play the style he wants.

"I think he is proud that we do what he asks of us on the field. We will continue to do so. We all believe and know that this way is the right way for the results to arrive.

"We see him as being as positive as he was at the beginning, with even more desire for that first victory to come. Very excited, as we all are, to continue in the tournament."

Asked if there are any doubts over Enrique, Torres added: "No, no, no, not at all."

Spain currently sit third in Group D, but can still progress to the last 16 as table-toppers if they see off Slovakia and Sweden fail to overcome Poland.

