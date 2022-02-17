Torres score Barca equaliser in shirt missing club badge and Nike logo

Ferran Torres scored a vital goal for Barcelona, but he did so with some things missing from his kit.

The January signing netted an equalizing goal in Thursday's Europa League draw with Napoli, which ended 1-1, but further inspection shows the former Manchester City winger's shirt was missing both the Barca badge and Nike's logo.

Both marks were on Torres' shirt throughout the first half but did not appear on his shirt in the second, with the club unsure of what happened to the two logos.

