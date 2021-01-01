Torres eclipses Messi record with hat-trick in Man City win at Newcastle

The Spain winger is now the youngest ever player to score a treble for manager Pep Guardiola

Ferran Torres broke a record previously held by Lionel Messi when he struck a memorable hat-trick for Manchester City against Newcastle on Friday.

The 21-year-old’s treble helped the newly crowned Premier League champions to a thrilling 4-3 victory against Newcastle at St James’ Park.

In doing so he became the youngest player to score a league hat-trick for a Pep Guardiola side, the previous record being set by Messi 11 years ago.

Torres continues hot streak

Argentine superstar Messi was 22 years, 200 days old when he scored a hat-trick in a 5-0 La Liga win for Guardiola’s Barcelona against Tenerife in 2010.

Fast forward 11 years and Torres is 125 days younger than Messi was, with all three of his goals coming in a remarkable 24-minute spell either side of half-time.

21y 75d - Ferran Torres is the youngest player to score a league hat-trick for a Pep Guardiola team, with the previous-youngest being Lionel Messi against Tenerife in January 2010 (22y 200d). Company. pic.twitter.com/6CMzqLsGFL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 14, 2021

A spectacular flicked finish from the former Valencia man put City 2-1 in front shortly before the break. Then, after goals from Joelinton and Joe Willock put Newcastle ahead, the winger converted Gabriel Jesus’ cross to level the match at 3-3.

Two minutes later Torres was again in the right place to slam home the rebound and restore City's lead after Joao Cancelo’s shot struck the crossbar.

The Spain international has now scored 12 goals for City this season, with five of those coming in his last five matches. He also has two hat-tricks to his name this campaign having scored a treble for Spain in a 6-0 Nations League win against Germany last November.

What was said?

"It has been an incredible week, we qualified for the Champions League, won the Premier League and I scored a hat-trick. Very happy," Torres told Sky Sports.

"I try to improve day by day and also try to learn from my team-mates and my manager. I try to keep improving and getting ready for the Champions League final.

"I always try to go to the first post for set pieces, I flicked the ball and I think it was a very beautiful goal."

What's next for City?

The result means City set a new English record of 12 successive away league victories and extends their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

They have two more Premier League games against Brighton and Everton to come before the Champions League final against Chelsea in Lisbon on May 29.

